Have Guitar Will Travel- 003 David Victor

David Victor wrote, recorded, and produced his first album in 1991, then later formed Velocity. A video of him doing Boston’s “Smokin’” led to joining that band. He also worked with Ronnie Montrose and today is lead vocalist and guitarist with David Victor: The Hits of Boston and More, Platinum Rockstars, David Victor’s Supergroup, and others!

Each episode is available on both Apple Podcast and Stitcher!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.