Have Guitar Will Travel – 040 Featuring Johnny Hatton

In Episode 40 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with bassist Johnny Hatton, whose current gig is with Brian Setzer but has also backed Elvis, Liza Minnelli, and The Righteous Brothers. They talk about his ’61 Fender Precision, which his dad bought new at the Mel Bay store, as well as his session work, early bands, life on the road in the ’70s and ’80s, and his passion for sailboats!

