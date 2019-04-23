Fire-Eye Red-Eye Twin DI

In a simple system, even a basic direct-input box with little in the way of adjustments will work fine. But what if your setup includes a plethora of pedals and effects? This can lead to problems because each device raises the impedance and noise floor while lowering the overall signal output. Fire-Eye electronics has a solution.

The Red-Eye Twin DI delivers high-input impedance with a low-impedance 600-ohm XLR balanced output. And the Red-Eye Twin differs from the original Red-Eye in supporting two inputs rather than just one. The Twin has separate Gain and Treble controls for each input. In addition to the ability to switch from Input A to Input B, the Red-Eye Twin has an adjustable Boost Gain activated via a push-button switch that allows you to set Boost for solo level while the other level can be set for rhythm parts. You can also activate both inputs at once if needed.

Plugging in an instrument or connecting to XLR phantom power turns on the Red-Eye Twin. It is normally powered by XLR phantom power, but if phantom is not available, an internal 9-volt battery automatically supplies power. And if you want to use a phantom-powered electret microphone, an available factory modification adds a small switch to supply phantom power to the Channel B input.

Although it’s compact at just 1.25″ x 3.5″ x 4.5″ and lightweight at 18 ounces, the Red-Eye has a roadworthy solid-metal case that will survive anything short of being run over by your tour van. If you want a DI that can handle your pedal array and two instruments with aplomb, this is the box.

This article originally appeared in VG September 2017 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.