In 2015, Jeff Senn introduced his retro vintage-inspired Senn Model One (VG, April ’16). Thanks to popular demand, Senn has partnered with Eastwood Guitars to introduce an import version.

The Senn by Eastwood Model One has a basswood body, maple neck with 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, 24.75″ scale length, 111⁄ 16 " nut width, and a Jazzmaster-style vibrato with a roller bridge. Electronics consist of humbucker-sized single-coils, along with a three-way rotary pickup selector switch and single Volume and Tone controls.

Much like the original Senn Model One, this new iteration is easy to play thanks to its well-conceived hardware and setup, as well as a comfortable ’60s-style/C-shaped neck. Fit and finish are exemplary, and the Metallic Red version tested, with complementary white accoutrements and large chrome-plated vibrato system, make it a real retro stunner.

Plugged into a ’65 Deluxe Reverb, the guitar’s single-coil tones were pleasing. What look like standard humbuckers are actually Eastwood’s own vintage-inspired Airline single-coils in humbucker-sized housings. This gives numerous replacement options if a player later decides to customize the guitar. But why would they when these offer big single-coil tones – the neck with Strat leanings, the bridge with a very non-strident Tele-like sound. The Jazzmaster-inspired vibrato is very nice for gentle wobbling. Thanks to the setup and roller bridge it stayed in tune quite well. The result is an incredibly versatile instrument, with clear pickups that sound just as fantastic with overdrive or fuzz as they do clean.

With its tones and smooth trem, the Eastwood iteration of the Senn Model One is sure to catch your ears. Your eyes will be drawn to the guitar’s Jetson-like retro/modern stylings while your hands will covet its thoughtful features and stellar playability.

The Senn by Eastwood Model One is a wonderfully unique-looking instrument with a great feel and at a price that’s easy to like.

