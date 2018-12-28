February 2019

Find what’s in this issue, enter the latest exclusive VG giveaways, or learn the ways to get your Vintage Guitar fix! Don’t forget to check out the playlist for this issue of VG on Youtube.

Table of Contents

When assigned a session with Roy Orbison in the summer of ’64, a young studio guitarist brought his favorite instrument. Read about Jerry Kennedy and the famous lick played on his one-of-a-kind Gibson ES-335.

We also offer the final interview with legendary Louisianan Tony Joe White and dig into the ’57 Stratocaster given to him by Waylon Jennings. Enjoy our look at 50 years of prog wizardry by Yes, then explore the stories behind early Gretsch “unsolidbody” electric guitars and the Mosrite M-88, dig into the Marshall Model 1987, and learn why Martin’s “Renaissance” guitars rank as a rare failure in the company’s storied history.

We catch up with Steve Lukather, Doyle Bramhall, II, Elvin Bishop, Ana Popovic, Erik Schenkman, Dan Donegan, Steve Tibbetts, and Abe Ovadia. Wolf Marshall schools us on the history and licks of Hound Dog Taylor, “Pop ’N Hiss” dishes on Def Leppard’s Pyromania, and Dan Forte’s “Check This Action” features root-rock acts worth hearing. Our “Hit List” reviewers guide you to the best new music, while VG Approved Gear highlights toys for your jam room (or gig rig). You’ll love in the February issue, available now!

36 Rock of Ages

The Marshall JMP50 Model 1987 “Metal-Panel”

Marshall designs evolved constantly through the company’s early years, and while fanatics go ga-ga over a “plexi,” a lot of great music has been made with the generation of heads that followed (including this one), which retained everything that made that hallowed circuit sound so great. | By Dave Hunter

4O Fluid Thinking

C.F. Martin’s “Renaissance” Guitars

There’s no overstating the early contributions of C.F. Martin, Sr. in defining the American steel-string flat-top. His ideas of shape, size, construction, and decoration have become standards. But there were “failures” along the way. This is one. | By George Gruhn and Joe Spann

44 Timeless Tribute

The Mosrite M-88

Though Mosrite had a powerful effect on guitar design, frightfully little is known of its history. One of the brand’s most-popular players was the Ventures’ Nokie Edwards, whose input helped “shape” this model. | By Michael Wright

82 Yes Men

A Half-Century of Prog Wizardry

Formed in 1968, Yes teetered between psychedelia and heavy pop before a young Londoner named Steve Howe joined to deliver a jolt of guitar virtuosity. The band evolved, aided by extraordinary fretwork from Howe and Trevor Rabin along with bass legend Chris Squire. Here, we explore a half century of rock-and-roll grandeur. | By Pete Prown

88 Oh, Pretty Gibson

Jerry Kennedy’s ’61 ES-335

When assigned a session backing Roy Orbison in the summer of ’64, a young ace studio guitarist brought his favorite instrument, which had one very odd mod. Together, they did landmark work. | By Willie G. Moseley and Ward Meeker

92 Tony Joe White

Back to The Blues

Blues was always in the heart of the gutbucket Louisiana swamp-rocker and songwriter best known for “Polk Salad Annie.” He was 75 when he passed away October 24, and we spoke with him right after he finished recording his final album, Bad Mouthin’, in an old barn on his property near Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. | By Rich Kienzle

first fret

16 Reader Mail

20 News and Notes

Perlak Named Chair at Berklee

20 Steve Lukather

The Gospel According To…

22 In Memoriam

24 Dan Donegan

Deeper Disturbed

26 Doyle Bramhall, II

Shades

28 Ana Popovic

Top of Her Game

30 Eric Schenkman

Quiet Intensity

31 Elvin Bishop

Triple Threat

32 Steve Tibbetts

Return of the Acoustic Explorer

33 Abe Ovadia

Rising East-Coast Jazzer

departments

50 Vintage Guitar Price Guide

80 Bass Buyer’s Guide

96 Upcoming Events

110 Classifieds

120 Showcase

128 Readers Gallery

columns

54 Pop ’N Hiss

’80s Ignition: Pyromania

56 The (Way) Back Beat

Tales From The Jet Stream: The Gretsch Unsolidbody, 1953-’61 | By Peter S. Kohman

64 Fretprints

Hound Dog Taylor | By Wolf Marshall

70 Acousticville

We Be Jammin’ | By Steven Stone

72 Shop of Hard Knocks

Back To Life: Preserving a Special Memento, Part 2 | By Will Kelly

76 Dan’s Guitar Rx

Labor of Love | By Dan Erlewine

reviews

102 The VG Hit List

The Beatles, Hendrix, Asleep at the Wheel, John Blair, Steve Lukather, Ana Popovic, Jason Isbell, Hadden Sayers, more!

103 Check This Action

Deep Roots | By Dan Forte

114 VG Approved Gear

Earthquaker Aqueduct, J. Rockett Audio Designs Archer, Pigtronix Bob Weir Real Deal, D’Angelico Tammany, Goldfinch Noir, ZVex Vibrophase, Khan Pak Amp, Rivolta Mondata II

115 Gearin’ Up!

The latest cool new stuff!

