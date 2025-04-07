Beetronics Wannabee Beelateral Buzz

The Beetronics FX Wannabee is a two-in-one overdrive pedal modeled after two classic circuits. Beetronics has not only reimagined these circuits, but offers routing options with nifty ways to combine them to produce everything from smooth and lustrous to belligerent and bitchin’.

The left side (labeled “Circuit #O”) is inspired by Marshall’s Bluesbreaker. The knobs control gain (Honey), tone (Taste), and Volume. A toggle adjusts Mid Boost, Flat, and Low-End Boost. On the right side, “Circuit #1” is based on the Klon Centaur and gets the same control markings but with the addition of a (“Circuit Flavors”) toggle that switches between No Clean Blend, Medium Clean Blend, and Full Clean Blend. The middle toggle allows the circuits to be run in parallel and rearrange order of the overdrives.

Running the pedal with a Les Paul and Telecaster going to a Bassman, the Wannabee produced ruggedly rockin’ tones; it’s a knob-tweaker’s delight for some, but abundant EQ and gain options may induce decision paralysis for others. Each circuit yields spot-on signature tones, and when they’re combined, the Circuit Flavors toggle takes on a new dimension where Brit-rock chunkiness, Texas gristle, sparkling highs, low-end clarity, and ballsy single-note lines morph into hard-rock punch – guaranteed to thicken even the dinkiest-sounding rig.

The Wannabee is fuzz-adjacent, earthy, smooth, gnarly, and midrange-friendly. Get buzzed!

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.