Supro’s 1×10 Amulet has proven popular with guitarists looking for portability, versatility and classic Supro tone. Now, it has a big brother.

The Amulet 1×12 brings all of the same features including a switchable power attenuator that allows the player to choose one-, five-, or 15-watt output. One key change with the Class A 1×12 however, is its U.K.-made Celestion G12M-65 Creamback, which is designed (and chosen here) to render woody tones with strong mids and crunchy highs.

Paired with a Les Paul Standard, Supro’s descriptive platitudes were accurate; midrange with both pickups was warm, yet smooth and clear. The neck pickup produced mellow, jazz-like sounds that worked well for rhythm playing, and the bridge pickup screamed high-gain bloody murder when dimed on any of the three attenuator settings. The attenuator gives usable tones anywhere from bedroom to gig level, and the Amulet 1×12 can handle stage volume in small to medium-sized rooms with ease, while also bringing a lot of potential as a recording amp.

Sporting standard Volume, Treble, and Bass controls as well as spring-driven Reverb, the Amulet also has a pleasingly liquid Tremolo, reminiscent of vintage Premier and Fender units, producing sounds that would work well with Western swing, country, rockabilly and Americana, as well as alternative and garage rock. Reverb and Tremolo are controlled by Supro’s two-button footswitch, available for an additional $49.

When paired with a humbucker-equipped solidbody, The Amulet sang clearly, growled with authority, and calmed down nicely with the guitar’s Volume knob rolled down and the amp set for jazz, Americana, and R&B tones. There was plenty of volume for small or medium venues.

For the guitarist looking for portability, versatility, and vintage-inspired sounds, the Supro Amulet 1×12 is a worthy contender.

