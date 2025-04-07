Taylor 217e-SB Plus

Taylor’s 50th Anniversary 217e-SB Plus LTD (a mouthful of a name, for sure) is a Grand Pacific dreadnought that brings to mind Gibson boxes of yore, thanks to that round-shouldered shape, non-cutaway design, and old-school sunburst.

Out of the case, it feels like a pricey acoustic, but its price tag says differently. Its top is solid, torrefied Sitka spruce with layered Indian rosewood back (two piece) and sides. The neck is mahogany with a scale of 25.5″, while the unbound fretboard is West African ebony fitted with 20 frets and faux-pearl 50th-anniversary inlay diamonds. Also look for a black peghead face, gold tuners, NuBone Nut, and a micarta saddle. The top has a vintage-looking finish, while sporting C-Class bracing underneath, in lieu of the usual V-Class on Grand Pacifics.

While the 217e is classified by Taylor as a dreadnought, it has a far more introspective demeanor than a standard bluegrass cannon. Overall, the tone is a warm and balanced, unlike the bassy boom of a dread or the tingly top-end of a Taylor cutaway. As a byproduct of good bracing and timeless non-cutaway design, this guitar beckons fingerpicking or gentle strumming. Of course, via the Expression System 2 pickup array, you can crank it up; the three soft knobs control Volume, Treble, and Bass and can be intuitively tweaked during a gig. Because Taylor puts the string sensors behind the saddle rather than under it, this piezo rig sounds far warmer than most. If you get feedback, reach into the soundhole to flip the phase switch.

Lastly, the 217e’s neck is set up for easy, lightning-quick fretting, per Taylor tradition. In fact, most everything about the box is likable, from classy looks, even-keeled tone either acoustically or plugged in, and a slick neck. Add to that a price that won’t break the bank, and you have a guitar worthy of a big anniversary party.

