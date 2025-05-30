Danelectro Doubleneck

Jimmy Page. Don Felder. Even Elvis Presley. In fact, who amongst us hasn’t drooled over a 6/12 doubleneck at one point or another in our musical lives? Danelectro knows this and is once again offering a viable option with its Doubleneck, an affordable spin that offers one guitar with two necks and potential for endless exploration.

The Doubleneck uses a modified Shorthorn body shape with a spruce frame, hardboard top, and a center block to defeat feedback. It’s semi-hollow design keeps the weight in check (roughly 10.75 pounds – essentially the same as a ’70s Les Paul Custom). Its bolt-on necks are maple with 21-fret rosewood boards, each with 14″ radii carved into likable C shapes. Scale on both is 25″.

For electronics, look for four Danelectro Lipstick pickups controlled by stacked Volume and Tone knobs. The front toggle is a pickup selector, while the back jumps between the six- and 12-string necks. Topping off the specs are fully adjustable bridges, 18 tuners, and aluminum nuts.

Plugged in, the Doubleneck is a big, yet functional beastie. The Korea-made instrument stays in tune surprisingly well and plays commendably. The pickups sound beefy, with terrific jangle on the 12-string; within minutes you’ll surrender to the impulse and start playing “Stairway to Heaven” or “The Song Remains the Same.”

Looking at the space between headstocks, you’ll rightfully conclude that their proximity means tuning requires a bit of dexterity. As with any larger-bodied guitar, playing the Doubleneck requires adjusting wrist position when switching necks, dependent on whether you’re sitting down or how high/low you adjust the strap. Be patient while you adapt.

At the end of the day, though, with the Doubleneck, Danelectro delivers a solidly built axe at a price in the reach of most. And for that price, you get double the fun.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.