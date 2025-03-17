John Pisano, doyen of the Los Angeles jazz guitar scene, passed away at his home May 2, at the age of 93. During a seven-decade career, he recorded and often toured the globe with artists such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Burt Bacharach, Natalie Cole, Peggy Lee, and Diana Krall, among many others. He also appeared in two major motion pictures, Jazz on a Summer’s Day and the classic The Sweet Smell of Success with Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis.

A charter member of Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass, Pisano composed the group’s hit “So What’s New?” and was the go-to guy for the extraordinary Joe Pass. Their 1964 album, For Django, was a harbinger of several subsequent recordings and culminated with Duets in 1991. Pisano also designed and endorsed guitars for the Eastman company and other manufacturers

Pisano was often referred to as “the godfather of jazz guitar,” and no other player served as the lynchpin and touchstone for so many important jazz and studio-caliber guitarists. For 22 years, he was the genius loci of Guitar Night, a weekly event that not only featured veteran players but also served as a right-of-passage for dozens of newcomers. Over the decades, it showcased a who’s who of talent including George Van Eps, Pat Martino, Ted Greene, Laurence Juber, Lee Ritneour, Tim May, Joe Diorio, Mitch Holder, Bob Bain, Herb Ellis, Pat Kelley, Sheryl Bailey, Barry Zweig, Al Viola, and Mike Anthony to name a few. Thanks to Pisano’s vision and perseverance anyone, for the price of a drink, could enjoy many of the world’s finest jazz guitarists.

VG spoke with a number of the industry’s greats, who offered comments and remembrances.

Lee Ritenour, the first artist to appear at Guitar Night, said, “We could all write a book about John. He had such an impact on so many of us. He liked to joke that he was twice my age, and that was true at the first Guitar Night at Donte’s in North Hollywood, when I was 20.

“When I was 14, my dad would take me to hear Joe Pass with John playing the most-amazing rhythm guitar. Soon after, I heard him with Peggy Lee and Lena Horne. Later, he recommended me for both of those gigs, which was the beginning of my career. His impact will reverberate over a lifetime. He influenced countless guitarists. He’ll be loved and missed.”

“John contributed more to the advancement and exposure of the jazz guitar than anyone,” said studio great Mitch Holder. “He created a comfortable situation for veteran players as well as any ‘new kid on the block.’ John was a cheerleader for all and will be remembered as one of the best guitarists of all time – and one of the nicest.”

“When I was 18, I drove from my hometown of Tulsa to attend a five-day Howard Roberts seminar,” added Pat Kelley, veteran of George Benson and Natalie Cole’s groups. “Donte’s was also my destination one night, where I heard John Pisano leading his band and swinging like there was no tomorrow. He was 39, and little did I know that, 50 years later, I would consider him one of my closest friends. His 22-year run of Guitar Night concerts, which I played at least 50 times, were a gift to me and the entire jazz guitar community. He was a true inspiration to all.”

“He was a patriarchal figure in the L.A. jazz guitar community,” said Chris Standring. “It won’t be the same now that he’s gone.”

“His beautiful support for Joe Pass on For Django is a great example of his exceptional ability,” said Adrian Ingram. “Those who knew or worked with John were captivated by his warm personality. Guitarists were all family to him, never rivals, and his passing leaves an enormous void in the jazz-guitar fraternity.”

“There are so many great things to say about John Pisano – great guitar player, and the most gracious guy ever,” said Tim May. “I will never forget the first of many times I shared the stage with John. We played the head of the first tune, and as I began to solo, I was struck by John’s accompaniment. It felt like he was laying down a red carpet to play over, it was so great and inspiring! John will be sorely missed.”

Studio pianist Tom Ranier added, “Sometimes in life, the artist and their art are one and the same. Their output is a direct reflection of their personality. The life and work of John Pisano’s music was beautiful, sensitive, carefully considered and full of love. His was a life well lived, and the treasure he found in living was directly translated into his art.”

“I’ve known John since I was 19,” said his good friend, bassist Chuck Berghofer. “My wife and I were married in the Pisano’s garden, and John became godfather to my daughter. I’ll always remember his inspirational playing, generous spirit, and great friendship.”

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.