“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Garrett Tung

In Episode 5, “Buy That Guitar” host Ram Tuli talks to Garrett Tung, owner of Boingosuarus Music, about the most-collectible pedals and effects in the vintage market. In “The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide,” pedals and effects are the most-dynamic and fastest-growing section. Those crusty ol’ fuzz and modulation stompboxes are fetching serious money!



Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.