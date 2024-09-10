“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Howie Statland

Season 01 Episode 10



In Episode 10 of VG’s “Buy That Guitar” podcast, host Ram Tuli is joined by Howie Statland of Rivington Guitars, New York City. They discuss famous players and the effect they have on the value of collectible instruments. Guitarists are often influenced not only by the music made by their heroes, but also by the instruments they play.



Links:Rivington Guitars

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast and Spotify, and more arriving soon!

Please feel free to reach out to Ram at Ram@VintageGuitar.com with any questions or comments you may have.

