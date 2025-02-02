Vola ZVA 4P MF

Crafted in Japan, Vola’s ZVA 4P MF bass combines ideas from famed forefathers the Jazz and Precision, including a slinky maple neck and slim nut. Add a 9.5″ radius and Modern C profile, and you have what could be called a “highly grab-able” neck.

So, did Vola pull it off?

A double-cut with alder body, 34″-scale maple neck, maple fretboard, 40mm Duracon nut, and 21 frets, our tester was dressed in Charcoal Frost finish with a tortoise pickguard and dot inlays. Hardware includes a Gotoh 303 SJ 4 Bass bridge with string-through-body configuration, a string tree, and Gotoh GB707 tuners. For accurate intonation, a zero fret is part of the package.

The Vola’s five-knob array looks daunting, but is pretty straightforward with a mini-switch that jumps between active and passive modes and controls for master Volume, Balance (which blends between its proprietary J- and P-styled pickups) and Treble, Middle, and Bass, which work in active mode. Played passively, there’s no roll-off tone. Instead, the Balance knob provides shading and texture. The active section, however, is so much fun you might only use the passive mode if the battery fails mid-gig.

On the job, the ZVA 4P MF does well. Its neck plays effortlessly, evoking a mix of vintage goodness with later Asia-built evolutions courtesy of Yamaha and Ibanez. The carved, sturdy four-bolt neck joint allows upper-fret access, while the narrow neck provides a fast playing surface. Nicely set up and ready to go right out of its gig bag, the Vola was stage-ready.

The ZVA 4P MF is a solid performer with a fun neck and robust tones, especially in active mode. As you’d expect, the large alder body has some heft – north of 9.5 pounds – but that goes with the overall concept.

The Vola brand may not be familiar, but its MIJ pedigree is genuine and there’s obvious craftsmanship and attention to detail. Go thump one.

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.