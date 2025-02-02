Lerxst Chi Combo

Following his collaboration with Mojotone on a limited-edition amplifier, legendary rock guitarist Alex Lifeson has launched a line of signature tube amps under the Lerxst brand, manufactured by Mojotone in North Carolina.

The Chi 1×12 combo is a descendant of the Lerxst Omega; a 30-watt/two-channel amp powered by a pair of 6L6 tubes, 12AX7 preamp section, and universal three-band EQ, it also has an effects loop. Its control panel is straightforward, with Input Gain, Lead Master (gain), push/pull Output Master, Treble, Middle, Bass, and Prescence. The Chi is wrapped in silver tolex with red and black accents, and an illuminated Starman logo/power-on indicator. The combo version has a 12″ Mojotone Greyhound.

Plugging a PAF-loaded Les Paul into the Chi’s clean channel revealed warm, round, musical tones with exceptional string-to-string note separation and bouncy feel. Input Gain set to 2 o’clock, Lead Master dimed, and EQ controls flat (at noon) resulted in clear, musical tones with a bold character and ample body. The sound remained full at any EQ setting and never seemed thin.

Engaging the Lead channel via the Output Master push/pull (the function is also footswitchable) unleashed a thick, British crunch with effortless, singing sustain and responsive feel. Gain spanned from a subtle breakup to searing, harmonic-rich lead tones. Most surprising, even at its highest gain settings, the Chi retained exceptional clarity and openness. Cranking the Output Master and setting the Lead Master to 3 o’clock produced a remarkably open, defined tone with bite that never became too compressed.

The Lerxst Chi offers a compact, portable platform for guitarists seeking professional-grade tube tones. Its quality of construction, versatility, and Lifeson signature voicings make it a compelling option.

Whether you’re a seasoned Rush fan or simply a tone aficionado, the Chi is well worth checking out.

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.