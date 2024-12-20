Orange Amplification Valve Tester MKII Nominated For 2025 NAMM TEC Award

Orange Amplification’s innovative Valve Tester MKII has been nominated in the Production Essentials category of the 40th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC)Awards.

Presented each year at NAMM, the TEC Awards recognize companies and technical innovations in the music industry. Winners for the 2025 TEC Awards will be announced at a ceremony to be held during the show on January 23, 2025.

The UK built Orange Valve Tester MKII revolutionizes the way guitar amp and HiFi valves are tested.

This state of the art, analytical tool automatically performs a comprehensive array of tests quickly and accurately with no specialist knowledge required.

‘We are thrilled to have received a nomination for the Valve Tester MKII,’ said Cliff Cooper CEO and

founder of Orange Amplification, ‘it is fantastic to be recognized by our peers for the innovative hard work of the team at Orange which resulted in this sophisticated diagnostic tool being bought to market.’