Boulou & Elios Ferré

Alongside Django Reinhardt, the music of the Ferré family is at the heart of Gypsy jazz. And it’s still beating strong thanks to Boulou and Elios Ferré. The Paris-based brothers are the sons and nephews of former Django sidemen Matelo, Baro, and Sarane – each of whom also boasted wide-ranging, supremely creative, and influential careers. This new album pays proud tribute to that legacy.

Armed with Selmer-style guitars, the brothers are joined here by accordionist Ludovic Beier; Stéphane Belmondo adds bugle on three tracks. And in keeping with their heritage, Boulou and Elios recognize few limits to their jazz as they mix old and new, from “Gypsy waltzes,” swing, ballads, bebop, to modern jazz.

The standout is “La Folie” (“The Madwoman”), a bebop waltz written and recorded by Baro in the late 1940s. Starting with the song’s funky time structure and odd melodic intervals, the brothers launch stunning and startling improvisations that range through techniques and across the fretboard. The song is at once charming and unsettling, ferocious and stunning.

In sum, this album is a masterpiece – a fitting homage to the brothers’ birthright and a new classic of Gypsy jazz.

