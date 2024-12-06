Great autobiographies fill gaps and provide details untold in prior interviews. That’s true with this memoir by Rush vocalist/bassist/keyboardist Geddy Lee.

As you’d expect, the book focuses on Lee’s bond with guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer Neil Peart; especially revelatory are insights on their friendship and musical collaboration, including recollections of how mixing and playback sessions tested Lee’s sanity and how expressing opinions earned him the nickname “Mr. Bossypants.” Readers may get teary-eyed when he describes Peart’s glioblastoma and 2020 death.

Other topics include the departure of original Rush drummer John Rutsey, the inevitable marital/family strain brought on by his career (the unions have survived), and Rush’s pop-culture renaissance. Notable instrument-related stories include how his Rickenbacker wasn’t up to snuff on “Tom Sawyer,” so he switched to his rarely used Jazz, which later became a main axe. Later dissatisfied with his Steinberger’s sound on some Grace Under Pressure tracks, famed mastering engineer Bob Ludwig worked magic to salvage them.

A shy Jewish kid whose parents survived the Holocaust and immigrated to Canada, Lee recounts their horrific experiences and how they, in turn, profoundly affected his outlook on life.

Even if you’re not a Rush fan, every guitarist and bassist should enjoy Geddy’s saga.

