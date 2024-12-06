Shooter Jennings & the Werewolves of Los Angeles

He may not have found a home in a certain institution in Cleveland, despite overwhelming “fan votes,” but the late Warren Zevon was highly respected among fellow artists.

Linda Ronstadt, Dwight Yoakam, the Bangles, Drive-By Truckers, and many others covered his songs, Jackson Browne produced him, and his albums featured guitar greats such as David Lindley, Waddy Wachtel, Danny Kortchmar, Joe Walsh, Jerry Garcia, and Mike Campbell. Here, six-stringers John Schreffler and Brian Whelan take those formidable shoes in stride, trading hooks, solos, and rhythms.

Jennings was born 30-plus years after Zevon, but his affinity is immediately obvious as his taut band hits the stage blazing on “Lawyers, Guns and Money.” This is how tribute albums should be; songs of addiction like “Carmelita” are stark, while “Keep Me In Your Heart” is beautifully touching, and rockers like “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” blow the roof off.

Schreffler’s Les Paul delivers bends on “Lawyers,” while Whelan’s Tele punctuates “Desperadoes Under The Eaves.” Signature figures like the chorus of “Excitable Boy” are delivered with gusto – no tiptoeing here. With Zevon gone since ’03, this is the closest to a concert by the man as you’re likely to hear.

