UFO was a ferocious live band, but had trouble translating that hard-rock excitement to the studio. They got close on 1977’s Lights Out, and this remaster is proof, delivering chunky, restored bass tracks and exceptional clarity from the guitars. A bonus is a ’77 concert tape from The Roundhouse, in London.

Within these grooves, rising Euro-metal hero Michael Schenker emerged as the next big thing in metaldom, blazing on his Flying V with unparalleled finesse. You may know the rockers “Too Hot to Handle” and “Lights Out,” which sound absolutely brutish here. But there are worthy deep tracks like the hypnotic explorations of “Electric Phase” and quasi-flamenco cover of Love’s 1967 single “Alone Again Or.” The ballad “Love to Love” has one of the most-daring Schenker solos of all time, a blast of sturm und drang with the highest guitar notes imaginable.

The icing on the cake are The Roundhouse live tracks, including the power-chord fest “Gettin’ Ready” and Michael’s showcase “Rock Bottom,” rife with 50-watt Marshall tone. Another high point is the three-chord rocker “Shoot Shoot,” full of the German’s slippery Dorian licks. It’s just one of several reasons this reissue is worth a listen.

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.