The new album by guitar builder Paul Reed Smith and his band, Eightlock, offers soul-based sounds with deep grooves, three drummers, and three guitarists. Veteran drummer Dennis Chambers, bassist Gary Grainger, and guitarists Mike Ault and Bill Nelson (director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center) are fronted by vocalist Mia Samone Davis. Smith is one of the co-writers and more than holds his own in the “bodacious guitar solo” department.

The word of the day here is funk, and whether the band is rockin’ on “Sarah,” “I’m Ready,” or “Drivin’ At Night,” or chillin’ on ditties like “Echoes,” “Phoenix In My Blood,” or “Breathe,” the funk is prevalent, accompanied by excellent percussion.

The band covers Norman Whitfield’s “War” and Al Green’s “Love and Happiness,” which marinates the band in a strong early-’70s Afro-Sheen afterglow – with a lot more guitar! Davis is an excellent vocalist who brings seamless artistry to the covers and excels with the original material. As one would expect, massive guitar tones are everywhere, like on “Sarah” and “Never Give Up On Livin’,” but it’s never overkill. Smith gets well-earned props for dirty guitar badassery on “Never Give Up…”, “Breathe,” “He’s The One,” and “Drivin’ At Night.”

