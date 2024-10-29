A live recording can be a snapshot in time or the accumulated powers of an artist’s lifelong passion. Robben Ford applies both with his latest, which showcased his catalog live at City Winery, Nashville, in 2021.

Having performed with everyone from Charlie Musselwhite to Miles Davis, at his core, Ford is an upper-echelon blues guitarist who never disappoints. This rendition of “Blues For Lonnie Johnson” is world-class, full of passion, artistry, and loaded with song-serving virtuosity. The lineup includes drummer Nate Smith, bassist Anton Nesbit, and saxophonists Jeff Coffin and Jovan Quallo. All are killers.

Instrumentals like “Balafon” and “Anto’Nate’n’Tate” display how the rustic timbre of blues guitar can exquisitely be applied to the sophisticated chord changes of jazz. Ford is a man of many inversions, plays clean, sits in the pocket, and fattens his solos only to achieve radiant Dumble-amplified nirvana. Exhibit A is the lead break on “Pure,” which seamlessly transitions into “White Rock Beer… 8 Cents.”

From ghostly fusion to a Texas shuffle, Night In The City represents the sensitivity and articulate musical evolution of an artist in his prime.

