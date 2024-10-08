Looking for the Magic: American Power Pop in the Seventies

Power pop is a concoction of teen-themed vocals, a relentless beat, and wild, joyous guitars. With 74 tracks, this box has material from institutions like the Raspberries, Badfinger, the Knack, and the Cars – but also obscure acts more than worthy of pop heroism.

From 1972, Grin’s “Moon Tears” is a firecracker thanks to Nils Lofgren’s positively explosive Strat solo. Tim Moore wrote the classic “Rock and Roll Love Letter,” here in its original, extra-snotty version of 1975. Andrew Gold’s hit “Lonely Boy” is remembered for its piano hook and soapy lyrics, but there’s a dramatic lead from Waddy Wachtel. Van Duren’s “New Year’s Eve” reminds us that rhythm guitar is a critical ingredient. Cheap Trick’s “Oh Candy” finds the FM rockers fusing their Beatles-on-steroids attack with Rick Nielsen’s axe fury.

One obvious gaffe is the inclusion of Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” – certainly not power pop. Yet shimmering chords and a wicked lead light up “Say Girl” from Memphis popster Robert Johnson, while a half-American “comeback” lineup of Badfinger delivers 1979’s “Love is Gonna Come at Last.”

With buckets of life-affirming guitar rock, Looking for the Magic is largely a pop-tacular success.

