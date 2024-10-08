Few things in life are guaranteed – but one is that drummer Roger Earl will keep Foghat truckin’. For 50-plus years, he’s been weathering lineup changes and members passing, bringing its people-pleasing blues-rock on the road and releasing new music.

Sonic Mojo is the band’s first new studio album in seven years. Earl, longtime lead guitarist Bryan Bassett, and bassist Rodney O’Quinn are joined by new lead vocalist/guitarist Scott Holt, who replaced the retired Charlie Huhn. Foghat’s trademark sound is here, with fresh twists planted in the blues – and even country.

Three songs were co-written by the band and the late Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown, from which Foghat sprang; the best two are “She’s a Little Bit of Everything” and especially the punchy “Drivin’ On” with slippery slide playing. Earl’s brother, Mungo Jerry pianist Colin Earl, helped the band write the country-tinted Hank Williams tribute “Wish I’d Been There,” complete with acoustic strummin’ and a twangy electric solo. The best covers – genuinely appreciative nods to blues greats – are a hard blues-rock take on Willie Dixon’s “Let Me Love You Baby” and a smoldering version of Howlin’ Wolf’s “How Many More Years.” Foghat’s blistering guitar-boogie boogies on!

