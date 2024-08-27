Paul Benjaman: Tulsa twanger

Funky solo from “Undercover of Night”

On his new album, “My Bad Side Wants a Good Time,” Paul Benjaman serves up funky stew with bayou bite. Here, he plays the solo from “Undercover of Night” using his ’59 Fender Strat running into a Bogner Helios Eclipse and Greenback-loaded Marshall cab. He then serves up a tone tour featuring other guitars and amps in his collection, including a Silvertone 1446, ’72 Fender Super Reverb, a Univox PHZ-1 Phazer, a ’68 Mustang and ’63 Concert, an Ibanez Chorus pedal from the ’80s, a Magnatone Twilighter, a ’78 Taylor he uses when it’s time to flatpick, and a modded Leslie cabinet. Catch our review of “My Bad Side Wants a Good Time” and interview with Paul in the August issue. Read Now!