Positive Grid Spark Go

Following the success of its highly portable Spark and Spark Mini practice amps, Positive Grid went really small with the new Spark Go.

Measuring less than 5″ wide by 31/4″ tall and less than 2″ deep, the Go easily fits in the pocket of your gig bag. Its digital five-watt amp runs on a rechargeable battery through a 2″ speaker and “matching” passive radiator to bolster low-end. At peak, it produces 82 db at a distance of 1 meter, with a frequency range of 110 to 20,000 hertz. Other features include a tuner, stereo headphone out, 1/4″ input, separate output/Volume controls for your guitar and accompanying music, and a USB C connection that lets you use the Go as a recording interface (with 44.1kHz sample rate).

The Go works well using just its four pre-set (and customizable) sounds, but its heart, soul, and brains reside in the Spark app, which connects to your device via USB or Bluetooth for access to Positive Grid’s ToneCloud of amps/effects simulations (including 50,000 preset sounds), and links to Youtube, Spotify, or Apple Music for jam-alongs/learning. If you like, it’ll display chord diagrams in real time, add drums, or alter tempos.

Looking handsome in its black rubberized coating and two swappable grillecloths, the Spark Go is great any time a full-size amp isn’t nearby or practical, and won’t deprive you of the motivation from hearing cool guitar tones.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.