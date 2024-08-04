Walrus Slöer Ambient Reverb

Reverb is nearly omnipresent in modern music, and for those looking to add some with a twist, Walrus Audio has introduced its Slöer Stereo Ambient Reverb.

The Slöer brings typical controls for Decay, Depth, and Mix, along with Filter to control high-end response. There’s also a three-way switch to select Wide, Medium, and Narrow range, while a dial accesses five reverb modes; Dream allows the pedal’s Sustain switch to latch onto the reverb note (until the switch is pressed again), Light sounds like a celestial chorus above the note, Rain introduces echo, Rise brings a swell to the notes, and Dark drops a mellifluous hum an octave below the melody.

The slider switch labeled “X” is a multifunctional control/pre-set; in Dark mode, it pre-sets the level of the lower octave, adds vibrato to Dream, controls delay in Rain, and increases shimmer in Light mode. At lower settings, the Slöer excels at subtle tonal flavors that are beguiling and elusive.

With up to three presets and five wave shapes (Sine, Warp, Sink, Square, and Random) for each algorithm accessed with the bypass switch, the Walrus Audio Slöer goes beyond the boundaries of standard reverb.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.