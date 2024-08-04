Friedman Amplification JEL-20

For 25 years, Dave Friedman has been creating amplifiers that helped him (eh-hem) gain amp-guru status. His limited-run Jake E. Lee signature JEL-100 met with enough demand that he’s now offering a 20-watt version.

A two-channel/EL-84 head, the JEL-20 is covered in fire-red tolex with contrasting white piping that immediately catches the eye, especially when paired with the matching 1×12 closed-back cab (housing a Celestion Creamback).

The amp’s two channels share front-panel controls for Treble, Mid, and Bass, along with a small slider switch to engage Saturation. Independent for each channel are Master volume/output, Gain controls, and a Bright switch for channel one. Channel switching is achieved via footswitch or a small slider above the Gain 2 knob, which also has a pull function. The rear panel hosts an effects loop, direct out, footswitch jack, and Presence knob.

Channel one offers a cleaner basic tone derived from Lee’s affinity for classic plexi amps. With its Master and Gain set at noon, a Les Paul and Telecaster yielded open, percussive tones. Though rated at only 20 watts, the amp is loud. Bump the controls past 2 o’clock and it emits warm, creamy tones; crank the Master for full-on classic-rock sounds that clean up nicely with guitar’s Volume rolled off, especially with the Bright switch engaged.

Based on the ’80s Master-Volume amps Lee used with Ozzy Osbourne and Badlands (and now with Red Dragon Cartel), channel two (called “JEL” in the manual) picks up where channel one leaves off, livening the sound with more gain and sustain for a tight, muscular tone that feels great under the fingers.

For quick access to Lee’s signature high-gain tones, move the Saturation switch, engage the pull on Gain 2, and enjoy a liquid sustain where pick harmonics jump off the fretboard, bolstered by saturation and sustain that stays clear and articulate. Bluesy licks sing with a vocal quality you’ve gotta hear to believe. Presence set at 2 o’clock worked well, giving both channels a just-right edge and brilliance.

The JEL-20 boasts impressive lower-gain and driven plexi tones, but players of a certain ilk will be downright smitten by its Lee-approved high-gain sounds and tone-shaping capability.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.