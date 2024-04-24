DOD Meatbox Subsynth

A reissue of the cult ’90s pedal from the grunge and alt-rock era, the Meatbox Subsynth is a combination booster, octaver, and lo-fi bass synth.

The box has four knobs – Octave, Output, Sub, and Low – so operation is a breeze. On one hand, you can use it as an octaver, simply adding a drop-octave pitch on your lower strings. But the combination of the Octave, Sub, and Low controls can take this DOD box over the top, particularly if you add fuzz/overdrive/distortion, or perhaps envelope filters and reverb. The Sub knob brings that subharmonic synthesizer range of grungy bass, while Low keeps low-end under control – you’ll want to pay close attention here, since the Meatbox can make your speakers and subwoofers really work for their dinner. Even the Output is extremely powerful, making the unit a serious booster pedal. Its TRS output-jack further allows musicians to split the subharmonic synthesized signal to the PA.

For all manner of post-grunge and stoner-metal riffs, the Meatbox works great on distorted guitar, but attention-seeking bassists will crave it, too. It’s a powerful little pedal that may shock you with its ball-busting kick and edge-of-your seat octaves. Consider yourself warned!

