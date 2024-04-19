Jo’ Buddy’s One Man Stomptet

Finnish guitarist Jussi Raulamo has led so many aggregations it’s hard to keep track. From Jo’ Buddy & Down Home King III to the New Orleans R&B Ensemble, One O’Clock Humph, Funky Kingstone, Boogaloo Brothers, the Uplifters, and Groovy Eyes, all are soulful with maximum party factor. As evidenced here, a little thing like a pandemic wasn’t going to hold him back.

Jussi handles vocals, guitars, bass, lap steel, keyboards, and drums with ease on 10 originals, but this sure doesn’t sound like a one-man collection of overdubs. The only outside helpers are harmonica on two cuts and sax on another.

Whatever style he chooses or mutates, his guitar playing is blues-based. For instance, the opening instrumental, “Kingston Street Dance,” finds him in T-Bone Walker territory. A second-line parade is aptly titled “Holler With The Soul,” featuring a cutting out-of-phase setting, while “You Stayed Out All Night Long” mines raw Guitar Slim stringing.

Despite the name of yet another of his outfits, Tiny Tones, he demonstrates the myriad sounds one can extract from a guitar and amp. Raulamo belongs in the conversation alongside Joe Louis Walker, Anson Funderburgh, Ronnie Earl, and Junior Watson.

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.