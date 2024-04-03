In Memoriam: Michael Rhodes

Michael Rhodes, a bassist who for decades appeared on recordings by elite Nashville talent, died March 4 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

Rhodes’ prolific career in Music City began in the late ’70s, and he worked with dozens of singers and musicians.

Highly sought as a recording and touring bassist, he usually played Fenders but also utilized a Les Paul Signature, a Fritz Brothers F.B., vintage and modern Kay basses, and an upright.

More recently, he was best-known as a recording and touring bassist for Joe Bonamassa, including the acclaimed Muddy Wolf Live at Red Rocks, recorded in 2014.

Rhodes was inducted to the Musicians’ Hall of Fame in 2019.

