In Memoriam: John Regan

John Regan, a songwriter, producer, and bassist who was a member of Peter Frampton’s band and Frehley’s Comet, died April 7 at his home in New York. He was 71.

Born in Wappingers Falls, New York, Regan played bass in bands as a teen. By the early ’70s he was playing sessions and appeared on two albums by singer/songwriter Chip Taylor. In ’79, he joined Frampton’s touring band, then helped record 1981’s Breaking All the Rules.

In ’85, he played on the David Bowie/Mick Jagger hit “Dancing in the Street,” then on the Rolling Stones song “Winning Ugly.” He was a member of Frehley’s Comet from 1984 to ’90 and also recorded and performed with Stephen Stills, Dave Edmunds, Robin Trower, Billy Idol, and many others.

In 2014, he began co-hosting a radio show focused on Italian music. In early ’23, he helped form 6 Cats in the Yard, a CSNY/Byrds/Buffalo Springfield tribute act that planned to perform this summer.

