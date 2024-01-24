Master Fret Crowning With MusicNomad’s New Diamond Coated, Safe Zone Fret Crowning File (S-File)

Sonoma, CA MusicNomad Equipment Care Say no to black markers, constantly checking and worrying about overfiling, MusicNomad takes fret crowning to the next level with their game-changing patent pending Safe Zone “S-File”.

“Creating a Fret Crowning File that prevented you from overfiling and giving you the perfect fret shape was a unique design challenge,” says Rand Rognlien, CEO of Music Nomad. “working closely with some of the industry’s top guitar techs we developed and tested the Safe Zone S-File to set a new higher standard in what you should expect when you buy a Fret Crowning File,” says Rognlien.

Their exclusive design features a Safe Zone innovation with no diamond grit at the top of the arch of the channel, eliminating the chance of overfiling…YES!!! The S-File reduces the fret crowning learning curve from weeks to hours. The premium 240 diamond grit combined with the ideal filing radius design gives you the perfect cut every time. The inventive blue silicone comfort grip is a breakthrough and reduces hand fatigue like no other. The offset design provides both added leverage when filing and allows you to clear the guitar body when filing over it. The S-File works on all fret types and sizes, has custom lines on the nose for spot crowning, a wide channel that is not too flat, a common complaint of other crowning files, a convenient hang hole, and so much more. Don’t lose it or loan it, you’ll look forward to the next time you crown your frets. That’s MusicNomad quality, bringing fret care to the next level.

The new Diamond Coated, Safe Zone Guitar Fret Crowning File (S-File) is available now.