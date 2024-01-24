Gator Unveils New Wood Case Designed for Select Ibanez Acoustic-Electric Models

TAMPA, FL – Gator Cases, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality guitar cases, is excited to announce its newest wooden guitar case, designed to fit either Ibanez’s ‘TOD10N’ signature Tim Henson model or the ‘FRH10N’ model acoustic-electric guitar. This new offering complements the existing lineup of Gator’s Traditional Series wooden guitar cases.

Durable and wrapped in black Tolex, the case provides long-lasting protection with a classic look. The interior boasts a thick plush lining to keep the instrument protected during transport, including a neck cradle that conveniently doubles as an accessory storage compartment.

Outfitted with chrome-plated latches, one of which has a locking mechanism for added security, Gator’s Traditional Series wood case for Ibanez ‘TOD10N’ and ‘FRH1oN’ model guitars is well suited for both gigging guitarists and collectors.