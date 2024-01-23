Legendary TAD 12AX7A-C Premium Selected (p/n RT001) is back! And ready to ship worldwide!

Worms, Germany – January 2024 –

Finally back in stock: TAD 12AX7A-C (p/n RT001) is brought back to life!

One of the most sought-after TAD tubes, our now legendary premium selected TAD 12AX7A-C (p/n RT001) is available again. Known as the trusted stock tube for many guitar amps, this powerful and linear sounding tube is our definite recommendation for any preamp position that requires a 12AX7/ECC83/7025 kind of tube.

Available from stock in premium-selected quality.

For the input stage (V1), we recommend our highgrade-selected TAD 7025 highgrade (RT010) – low noise and no microphonics, plus, a linear frequency range.

Get ’em now!

More benefits:

OEM/Boutique level 12AX7

Linear tone

outstanding dynamics

individually tested, selected, and approved.

premium matched sets available

balance-selection available

TAD has been around since 1993. With a continuously growing reputation and an expanding product line of top-quality tube amp equipment and parts, TAD has become Europe’s leading tube supplier. They specifically take pride in their premium tubes which are tested, selected and quality controlled in Germany.