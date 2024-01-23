Legendary TAD 12AX7A-C Premium Selected (p/n RT001) is back! And ready to ship worldwide!

James Jiskra
-
0
Legendary TAD 12AX7A-C Premium Selected (p/n RT001) is back! And ready to ship worldwide!

Worms, Germany – January 2024 –

Finally back in stock: TAD 12AX7A-C (p/n RT001) is brought back to life!

One of the most sought-after TAD tubes, our now legendary premium selected TAD 12AX7A-C (p/n RT001) is available again. Known as the trusted stock tube for many guitar amps, this powerful and linear sounding tube is our definite recommendation for any preamp position that requires a 12AX7/ECC83/7025 kind of tube.

Available from stock in premium-selected quality.

For the input stage (V1), we recommend our highgrade-selected TAD 7025 highgrade (RT010) – low noise and no microphonics, plus, a linear frequency range.

Get ’em now!

More benefits:

  • OEM/Boutique level 12AX7
  • Linear tone
  • outstanding dynamics
  • individually tested, selected, and approved.
  • premium matched sets available
  • balance-selection available

TAD has been around since 1993. With a continuously growing reputation and an expanding product line of top-quality tube amp equipment and parts, TAD has become Europe’s leading tube supplier. They specifically take pride in their premium tubes which are tested, selected and quality controlled in Germany.

No posts to display