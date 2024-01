Ukrainian guitarist fuses…. everything

Inspired by Pat Metheny, Greg Howe, Guthrie Govan and others, guitarist Roman Bulakhov fuses rock, funk, jazz, hip-hop – and everything else into a radical, acrobatic stew. Here, his D’Angelico Excel DC is running through a the Neural DSP Quad Cortex and a Vox AC30 while he plays “Kyiv Time,” from his latest album, “Surfing.” Catch our interview with Roman in the December issue. Read Now!