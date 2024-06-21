Have Guitar Will Travel 103 – Live In The Vineyard #2



In episode 103 of “Have Guitar Will Travel”, presented by Vintage Guitar Magazine, host James Patrick Regan is again at the “Live in the Vineyard” event in Napa and again speaking with a host of up and coming Country Music Stars including Elliot Greer, Remy Garrison, DINER, Rose Falcon, Josh Ross and with all of them he covers how they got their start, where they’re going from here and of course their guitars. First up is Elliot Greer Scotland born and New York-based singer songwriter, who writes, produces, records, mixes and masters his own music.

He frequently performs across New York City and even busked for a straight year in Central Park, doing anything he could to perform around town.

Second up is Remy Garrison Hailing from the vibrant city of Birmingham, Alabama, Remy Garrison is a rising star in the world of pop country music and she knows her guitars.

Third up is DINER, Hailing from Portland, OR Starting at the early age of 5, DINER entertained local patrons at her family’s diner. DINER’s music is a unique blend of country, rock, and folk, offering a youthful yet timeless sound.

Forth up is Rose Falcon, As a songwriter for Curb/Word Music Publishing, she’s penned tunes for legends like Faith Hill and Lady A, as well as emerging talents like Chase Matthew and Jake and Shelby. Notably, she scored a number one hit with Eric Paslay’s chart-topper “Friday Night.”

Finally we have Josh Ross. His track record includes multiple Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits, including the #1 hit “Trouble,” which earned him a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year award and went Gold in the US, making him the first Canadian signed artist in over 20 years to achieve this. Making waves in the US, Ross has amassed over 300 million career streams and has garnered acclaim as an Artist to Watch from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. Listen Here!

