Have Guitar Will Travel 104 – Pete Sears and Roger McNamee (Moonalice)



In episode 104 of “Have Guitar Will Travel”, presented by Vintage Guitar Magazine, host, James Patrick Regan.

is at BottleRock and he’s speaking with the legendary bassist Pete Sears & Roger McNamee of the band Moonalice. In their conversation they discussed:

Pete’s original move to the U.S., specifically San Francisco in 1969.

We talk about his start on bass in 1963 and his early influences… mostly blues artists, and we talk about his early instruments.

They discuss his early band “Sons of Fred” and how ended up working with Rod Stewart on Rod’s first four solo albums.

Pete tells of us of his early encounters with Jimi Hendrix including a missed opportunity to join Jimi’s band.

Pete discusses how he ended up with the newly formed Jefferson Starship (formerly Jefferson Airplane) and coincidentally Hot Tuna.

They talk about Pete’s gear including his basses that were stolen (a 63 Jazz Bass, and Craig Chaquico lost his ‘59 Les Paul) in the infamous riot at a German Starship concert in 1978.

They talk about Pete’s current projects including Moonalice, Steamhammer and Zero (with Steve Kimock).

You can find out more about Pete at his website https://petesears.com

Next up, Roger McNamee is an American businessman, investor, venture capitalist and musician and the leader of the band Moonalice. With Roger they discuss the nuts and bolts of the band Moonalice. Including the bands start by T-Bone Burnett and Roger walks us through the bands super star lineups including Lester Chambers, G.E. Smith, Jack Casady, Barry Sless and of course Pete Sears.

They immediately talk vintage guitars, Roger is a lover of fine vintage guitars. He tells us about guitars he’s given away and the ones he’s been given.

Roger walks us through the songwriting process for the band.

Roger gives us a little Martin history as well as his own.

Roger also tells us about saving elephants and trying to create a failed preserve in Red Bluff, CA and ultimately creating it in Africa.

You can find out more about Moonalice at their website: https://www.moonalice.com

