Vintage Strat, new style on “Illumination”

A devout Jackson user with a longstanding signature model, Marty Friedman used an assortment of vintage guitars and amps to record his new album, “Drama.” Highlighted by expressive melodies, it’s a whole new approach to his instrumental music. Here, he offers a sample with the track, “Illumination,” using a ’57 Fender Strat that’s also heard on the record. Read our cover feature and a review of the album in the June issue. Read Now!