Gallagher, Buchanan Inspiration!

Dom Martin grew up listening to blues-guitar legends including his Irish countryman Rory Gallagher, and has created his own sprawling musical vision. Here, he plugs his Vintage V100 Peter Green Lemon Drop (with House of Tone pickups) plugged into his Victory Super Duchess to play “Unhinged” from his latest album, “Buried in The Hail.” Catch our interview with Dom in the December issue. Read Now!