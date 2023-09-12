David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band

Once, there was Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; decades later came Crosby, Stevens, Willis & League – better known as The Lighthouse Band – to light a fire under David Crosby’s tail and get him back onstage.

Captured on this 2018 live recording, like CSNY, everyone sings, with Michael League (of Snarky Puppy) and Becca Stevens handling guitars, and Michelle Willis the keys.

Croz started writing the song “1974” nearly 40 years ago, but didn’t finish until now with his current musical mates; it’s a magical combination of four-part harmony, ringing acoustics, and piano. “Vagrants of Venice” is a sequel to “Wooden Ships,” the quartet’s voices wafting over a complex pattern from Stevens’ seven-string guitar. At the conclusion, David slyly murmurs into the mic, “This could be a really good night.”

“Regina” displays Stevens’ fingerstyle ukulele chops, while other tracks deploy League’s electric guitar and bass, along with Becca’s 10-string charango. The Lighthouse Band revisits CSN’s “Guinnevere” with spacious open chords, while Michael takes a melodic, virtuosic bass solo on a nine-minute “Déjà Vu.” The closer is “Woodstock,” and it’s as mesmerizing as you’d expect. This latest platter from Crosby and company is pure joy.

