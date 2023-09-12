Larkin Poe

The latest from the Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist Lovell sisters continues to fashion elements of Southern rock, blues, and wicked slide guitar into a creative juggernaut. Megan wields enviable feel and sensuous perfect pitch and maturity on lap steel and resonator. She also sings harmony, while Rebecca belts out touching stories and doubles on keys and rhythm guitar. They benefit significantly from drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Brent “Tarka” Layman handling rhythm-section duties.

With production help from Rebecca’s husband, guitarist Tyler Bryant (also reviewed this month), the sisters skillfully blend a fusion of radio-friendly blues and contemporary country; fine examples include “Southern Comfort,” “Georgia Off My Mind,” and “Bolt Cutters & The Family Name.” The rest of the album is all killer, no filler. Substantive lyrics uplift filthy slide guitar like on “Summertime Sunset” and the fuzz-laden guitar tones on “Bad Spell.” Rebecca sings the daylights out of the ballad “Might As Well Be Me,” giving the great Beth Hart a run for her money.

Fans of heartfelt songs, blues, contemporary country, and bodacious bottleneck guitar need look no further than this powerhouse sister act.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.