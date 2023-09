Jazz Ace on an Heirloom Guitar

For this exclusive rendition of “Just In Time,” swing ace John Pizzarelli grabbed the D’Angelico Model B that was played by his late (and legendary) father, Bucky, on Ray Charles’ 1960 #1 hit “Georgia On My Mind.” Catch the John Pizzarelli Trio on tour now, and read our review of their new album, “Stage & Screen,” in the August issue. Read Now!