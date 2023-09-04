Jake Andrews – “ Apricot Brandy”

Austin Stalwart Goes Full Steam for “Apricot Brandy”

Jake Andrews was just eight years old when he sat in at Antone’s with an impressed Albert King, and not long after began sharing stages with an array of Texas blues greats. Here, he tears it up on a solo run through “Apricot Brandy,” from his new blues/rock instrumental album, “Train Back Home.” Supplying an ample dose of tone are his all-original ’61 Fender Esquire and ’59 Princeton. Catch our review of the album in the August issue. Read Now!