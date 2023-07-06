The Mojo Hand Octaverse is billed as a “dedicated reverse octave delay,” which is a mouthful, but accurate. It offers an array of otherworldly sounds, from chiming backward textures to pulsating bass notes aimed at guitarists seeking ambient effects outside the norm.

Operating the Octaverse is simple because there are just three knobs – Rate (delay time), Feedback (length of repeats), and Mix (the wet/dry level between guitar and the effect). An Octave button chooses the up/down octave range – high and flute-y like something Steve Vai might conjure, or low and throbbing like ’90s industrial. In the high range you’ll find straightforward “backward” guitar notes like a reverse-tape sound, but also delicate, ringing notes that trail behind chord arpeggios. A Youtube demo of the Octaverse being used for The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” reveals its magical potential.

Conversely, push the button to activate the low-octave range. Unlike a standard octave box that tracks instantly, the Octaverse variably drops a bass tone after the picked note, adding aural mystery. Ramp up the Mix knob and you’ll also find low-end effects that evoke a Minimoog synth.

While the Octaverse isn’t for everyone, if you think you’ve heard it all, plug in this box and prepare to be dazzled. It’s also hard to ignore the affordable price tag, opening high-end processing to just about any guitarist.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.