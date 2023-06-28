Jake Shimabukuro and Acoustic Coffee Introduce His Signature Coffee My Dog Has FleasTM, Helping Educate, Heal, and Preserve Through the Power of Music and Love of Coffee

Westerville, OH, June 26, 2023— ‘Ukulele superstar Jake Shimabukuro and Acoustic

Coffee Company have joined to create the Jake Shimabukuro, My Dog Has FleasTM

Signature blend of coffee to help three wonderful charities accomplish great things.

Jake’s passion for sharing his musical talent and tireless dedication to touching our hearts in every corner of the world is celebrated with this new signature blend of coffee called MyDog Has FleasTM—a tribute to the song we sing when learning to tune a ‘ukulele.



The coffee has been crafted of two delicious single-origin 100% Arabica beans from the

Kona region of Hawai’i and the high mountains of Honduras. Most importantly, this

coffee supports three wonderful charities. Guitars in the Classroom help bring music

into schools to enhance learning and advance outcomes for younger students. Ukulele

Kids Club provides musical therapy sessions to help initiate the path to wellness throughthe power of music for children worldwide. Coral Reef Alliance partners locally,

regionally, and globally to promote scalable and effective solutions to keep coral reefs

healthy.



Created for players, builders, and acoustic music enthusiasts, Acoustic Coffee brings

fresh-roasted 100% Arabica coffee directly to our customer’s doors from the world’s most desired growing regions. Members can enjoy some of the most delicious artisan coffee and earn rewards that will help advance their passion for playing or building an acoustic

guitar and help support important charities with every cup of coffee.



Over the past two decades, Jake has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Jake’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ‘ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, Jake has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process, he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore underappreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Shimabukuro is currently on tour supporting his most recent album, Jake and Friends, his most creatively ambitious album to date. The album features a who’s who of music

royalty, including Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Loggins, Moon Taxi,

Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jon Anderson, Ziggy Marley, Warren Haynes,

Jack Johnson, Billy Strings, and many more.