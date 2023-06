Fingerpicking mastery on “Son of a Gun

Whoa…. Check out Tommy Emmanuel backstage at the Grand Ole Opry with his Pre-War Guitars Co. 000-28, (blazin’) on “Son of A Gun.” “The guitar is made of Brazilian rosewood with all the same specs as a ’30s Martin,” Tommy says. “It’s six years old but sounds 65!” The tune is an original from his new album, “Accomplice 2,” and our review appears in the June issue. Read Now!