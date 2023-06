Dig his Meaty “Celery”

The track is called “Celery,” but Mike Keneally sure makes it meaty! With a splash of distortion, chorus, and delay courtesy of plug-ins (“No actual amps were used or harmed in the making of the video!” he quips) his ’90s Gibson SG provides a taste of his new album, “The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat,” which includes guest jammers Steve Vai and Devin Townsend. Read our interview with Mike in the June issue. Read Now!