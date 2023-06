Duo rips on “Settle For Less”

Proving that sparks can fly when regional styles collide, Texas native Jesse Dayton and Kansas City’s own Samantha Fish dole out edgy alt-blues on “Settle For Less,” from their stellar new album “Death Wish Blues.” The disc runs the gamut from traditional blues to pop and heavy rock, all with greasy grooves and hellacious guitar work. They’re playing the guitars heard most on the album – and featured in the layout for our June cover interview. Read Now!