Roots-rock doyen does “Blue Cumbia 3”

LeRoi Brothers co-founder (and Tail Gators head honcho) Don Leady used his real-deal vintage Danelectro U-2 to accompany himself oh-so-stylishly for this exclusive take on “Blue Cumbia 3,” a track from his new album, “Cumbia Meets The Blues.” The disc is a live-in-studio effort where you’ll also hear Don play his first-gen Tele reissue and a ’66 Strat. Catch our review in the February issue. Read Now!