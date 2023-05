Gypsy jazz, direct from Amsterdam

Reinier Voet shows us bits of “Swing 49” and the solo-guitar piece “Bagatelle Nr1,” both from “Images,” the new album by the Reinier Voet Quartet. The disc mixes his original music with tunes by Django and Monk, along with a “jazzified” version of a Hungarian traditional. His guitar is a rare early-’50s Jacques Favino Jean Chauvet Artist with an 18” lower bout and an RV pickup. Our review of “Images” appears in the April issue. Read Now!